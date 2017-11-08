Falcons' Julio Jones: Held out of practice

Jones (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

An earlier report suggested Jones would practice in a limited capacity -- likely just taking part in a walk-through -- but the Falcons ultimately listed him as a non-participant to start the week. This doesn't necessarily mean he missed the walk-through, as it's possible the team doesn't view that as actual practice participation. Either way, Jones can quiet the concern with a return to practice Thursday as the Falcons prepare for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He caught six of 12 targets for 118 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers, but he played through an injury for much of the afternoon and dropped what should have been a 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.