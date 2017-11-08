Falcons' Julio Jones: Held out of practice
Jones (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
An earlier report suggested Jones would practice in a limited capacity -- likely just taking part in a walk-through -- but the Falcons ultimately listed him as a non-participant to start the week. This doesn't necessarily mean he missed the walk-through, as it's possible the team doesn't view that as actual practice participation. Either way, Jones can quiet the concern with a return to practice Thursday as the Falcons prepare for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He caught six of 12 targets for 118 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers, but he played through an injury for much of the afternoon and dropped what should have been a 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...