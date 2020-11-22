Jones corralled both of his targets for 39 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Jones was examined for a hamstring injury during the second quarter, and he was held out for a chunk of the second half while coping with the issue. The two-time All-Pro was capable of making it back onto the field during the fourth quarter, but his impact was diminished as Calvin Ridley (nine targets) and Russell Gage (12 targets) served as Atlanta's clear No. 1 and 2 pass-catchers on the afternoon. Jones was seen hobbling on the sideline towards the end of regulation, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. More light will be shined on his status throughout the practice week, but for now, Jones' hamstring merely merits monitoring as the fantasy playoffs grow nearer. Next for Atlanta comes a matchup against Las Vegas' 25th-ranked pass defense Week 12.