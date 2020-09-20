Jones caught two of four targets for 24 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

Last week Jones became the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 800 career receptions (127 games), and this week he made history again, tying Roddy White for the Falcons franchise record in all-time catches (808). Unfortunately, the milestone was somewhat overshadowed by events on the field, as Jones committed a crucial drop on a Russell Gage third-quarter pass, forcing the Falcons to punt two plays later instead of potentially scoring a touchdown. Jones will attempt to rebound Week 3, as he and the Atlanta receiving corps face a Bears defense that has allowed just one receiving touchdown through its first two outings of 2020.