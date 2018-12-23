Falcons' Julio Jones: In line to play Week 16

Jones (hip) is expected to be active Sunday in Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones went through a series of activities during pregame warmups, including plyometrics (per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site) and testing out his explosiveness (according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com). Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it apparently was enough to gain the approval of head coach Dan Quinn, but the Falcons won't make it official until releasing their inactive list at approximately 11:30 AM ET.

