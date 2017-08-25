Falcons' Julio Jones: In line to suit up Saturday
Jones (toe) is poised to see a few reps in Saturday night's preseason game against the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones did not play in the Falcons' first two exhibition games, but it looks like he'll get at least a taste of action Saturday, before presumably being shelved in the team's preseason finale on Aug. 31. The star wideout -- who is bouncing back from a foot/toe procedure -- has reportedly looked sharp in practice, and assuming no concerning injury setbacks in advance of Week 1, he'll remain among the league's elite fantasy options at his position.
