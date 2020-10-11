Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones was unable to practice all week after aggravating his hamstring injury in Monday's loss to the Packers, but the Falcons were still willing to wait until gameday to formally decide on his Week 5 status. Ultimately, Jones wasn't able to demonstrate enough progress during a pregame workout for the Falcons to sign off on him playing. With Jones sidelined, Olamide Zaccheaus should claim a regular spot in three-wideout sets alongside Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Zaccheaus shined while Jones was limited against the Packers and out entirely for the Week 3 loss to the Bears, hauling in 12 of 15 targets for 127 yards between the two contests.