Falcons' Julio Jones: Injures back in win

Jones hurt his back during Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe the injury is serious, the team's official site reports. "[Jones] said he was going to be fine," Quinn said. "I don't know if he could have come back in, knowing him, I know he would have tried. It didn't sound like it was anything long, extended for him. He got the attention that he normally gets. I don't have any updates other than I don't think it's anything that is going to knock him out for an extended period of time."

Jones caught an 11-yard pass on Atlanta's last offensive snap of the game, finishing with seven catches for 91 yards on 12 targets (all team-high marks). It's unclear whether he suffered the injury earlier in the game and played through it or if he wasn't hurt until that final play. Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects to have more information on the injury Monday.