Falcons' Julio Jones: Injures back in win
Jones hurt his back during Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe the injury is serious, the team's official site reports. "[Jones] said he was going to be fine," Quinn said. "I don't know if he could have come back in, knowing him, I know he would have tried. It didn't sound like it was anything long, extended for him. He got the attention that he normally gets. I don't have any updates other than I don't think it's anything that is going to knock him out for an extended period of time."
Jones caught an 11-yard pass on Atlanta's last offensive snap of the game, finishing with seven catches for 91 yards on 12 targets (all team-high marks). It's unclear whether he suffered the injury earlier in the game and played through it or if he wasn't hurt until that final play. Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects to have more information on the injury Monday.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Still waiting for season's first touchdown•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Drops 108 yards on Green Bay•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check Sunday versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Facing undermanned Chicago secondary•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Blanked in preseason debut•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: In line to suit up Saturday•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...