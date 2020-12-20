Jones (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, which he hopes will accelerate his recovery and allowing him to play again in the final two weeks of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the 4-9 Falcons have already been eliminated from postseason contention, Jones apparently isn't keen on being shut down, despite the fact that his nagging hamstring injury will cause him to sit out a second consecutive game Sunday and his fifth overall of the season. Jones reportedly had the PRP injection shortly after the Week 14 loss to the Saints, resulting in him being sidelined in practices throughout this week while he waited for the shot to take its desired effect. Assuming Jones' hamstring is feeling better next week, he should return to practice in some capacity and attempt to get the green light from the coaching and medical staffs for the Falcons' Dec. 27 game in Kansas City. Until Jones rejoins the lineup, Calvin Ridley will operate as the team's clear top target in the passing game.