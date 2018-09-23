Falcons' Julio Jones: Just short of 100 yards receiving

Jones hauled in five of his six targets for 96 yards, as the Falcons were defeated in overtime by New Orleans 43-37 on Sunday.

Sunday's performance marks the first time in Atlanta's last five games that Jones has not been the Falcons' leading receiver. Though he's averaged 108 yards per game over his past seven regular-season outings, Jones' red zone struggles persist as he has just three touchdowns since the start of 2017. Next week the superstar wideout has a strong chance of falling into the end zone, facing a Bengals' secondary that has surrendered multiple passing touchdowns in each of its three games this season.