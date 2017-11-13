Falcons' Julio Jones: Kept in check Sunday

Jones caught six of eight pass attempts for 57 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over Dallas.

Jones followed up his highest-yardage game of the season in Week 9 with his second-lowest on Sunday, but gameflow was largely to blame for the lack of output. Matt Ryan spread the ball around, targeting eight different receivers, three of which amassed 49 or more yards. And once the Falcons got up 24-7 early in the fourth quarter, they only threw the ball only one more time for the remainder of the game. The 28-year-old receiver will try to get back on track Week 11 in Seattle.