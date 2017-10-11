Falcons' Julio Jones: Kicks off week with limited practice
Jones (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coming out of a bye week, Jones practiced Monday and repeated the feat Wednesday. Though he may be held to limited participation all week, he seems to be on track for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Fellow wideout Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) is less likely to play, having yet to return to practice as of Wednesday.
