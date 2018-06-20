Falcons' Julio Jones: Likely attending private workout with teammates

Jones is expected to participate in Matt Ryan's annual passing camp, which will take place in July. "There's probably about 12 (Falcons players) that are going to get together... and (Jones) will certainly be a part of that," Ryan said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter after a minicamp session last week.

Assurance of Jones' return to Falcons team activities must be taken with a grain of salt at this point. Already having missed OTAs and minicamp, the star receiver has invalidated head coach Dan Quinn's statements from March's NFL owners meetings in which he proclaimed that Jones would be in attendance for all offseason workouts. It would certainly be beneficial for Jones to take some reps with Matt Ryan to build chemistry heading into the training camp, while brushing up on new wrinkles to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's game plan with other members of the Falcons' receiving corps.