Jones (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 31-year-old sat out the first two days of practice this week, but coach Dan Quinn said he'll do some work on the side during Friday's session. He also said Jones has been involved in the gameplanning, so there's at least some expectation he'll be available for Week 3. Jones' status on the official injury report later in the should should shed more light on his status heading into the weekend.