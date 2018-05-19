Falcons' Julio Jones: Likely to miss start of OTAs
Jones is expected to be absent for the start of the Falcons' Organized Team Activities on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones is supposedly looking for revised terms on his contract, which is set to pay the star receiver $10.5 million for the 2018 season. Jones agreed to a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension with Atlanta in August of 2015, but has since seen Antonio Brown and Mike Evans sign deals north of $16.5 million in annual value (compared to Jones' average annual payout of $14.25 million). NFL Insider Ian Rapoport seemed confident Friday that the team is agreeable to Jones' request, and will come back to the table to discuss an updated contract in the near future.
