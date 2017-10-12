Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited again Thursday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (hip) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' practice reps will be limited for the second straight day, but that should be viewed as an encouraging sign, as the Falcons are likely just looking to avoid overextending him as he eases back in following the hip injury, which he sustained in the team's Oct. 1 loss to the Bills. The star wideout benefited from a full week of rest while the Falcons were on bye, and is seemingly trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins. Jones' expected return might take on more critical importance than usual with No. 2 wideout Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) -- who was held out of practice Thursday for the second straight day -- looking more likely to miss Sunday's contest.
