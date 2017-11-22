Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited at practice still

Jones (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones apparently added a minor knee injury to the ankle ailment that's been bothering him for a few weeks. He's yet to miss a game this season and has a long history of lower-body injuries, but it's possible the wear and tear has contributed to his disappointing campaign. The bigger factor seems to be a lack of red-zone opportunities and overall inconsistency with volume, as he's producing 9.1 yards per target yet is on pace to finish the year with only 86 catches for 1,258 yards on 138 targets. Jones should be ready for Sunday's favorable home matchup with the Buccaneers.