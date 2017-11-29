Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by ankle Wednesday

Jones (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones is making a regular appearance on the injury report for the fourth consecutive week, a stretch in which he's accrued 23 catches (on 33 targets) for 381 yards and two TDs. Of course, the bulk of the production derives from Sunday's 253-yard, two-touchdown outburst against the Buccaneers. Assuming his health checks out by the end of the week, Jones will attempt to exploit a Vikings defense Sunday that has conceded eight touchdowns and 7.5 YPT to wideouts in 11 games this season.