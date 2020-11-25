Jones (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Raheem Morris said the Falcons may make Jones a game-time call, if needed. Considering Jones was able to take the field in spite of the hamstring injury that's plagued him for most of the campaign, he seems to be in decent standing ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. However, Jones' activity level will continue to be monitored to get a sense of whether Morris' comment will come to pass this weekend.