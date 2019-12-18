Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by shoulder injury
Jones (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones injured his right shoulder Week 12 against the Buccaneers and didn't suit up on a short week for a subsequent matchup with the Saints. In two games in the meantime, though, he's totaled 18 receptions (on 28 targets) for 200 yards and two touchdowns. While the issue continues to impact his practice reps, Jones doesn't seem to be in danger of missing another game, which may be confirmed upon the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Nabs last-second, game-winning TD•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to face banged-up secondary•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Still limited at practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited to start week•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: TD drought carries on•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Cook, Godwin updates
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...