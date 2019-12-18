Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by shoulder injury

Jones (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones injured his right shoulder Week 12 against the Buccaneers and didn't suit up on a short week for a subsequent matchup with the Saints. In two games in the meantime, though, he's totaled 18 receptions (on 28 targets) for 200 yards and two touchdowns. While the issue continues to impact his practice reps, Jones doesn't seem to be in danger of missing another game, which may be confirmed upon the release of Friday's injury report.

