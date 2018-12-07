Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Friday, ready for Sunday
Jones (foot), who practiced in a limited capacity Friday, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to his limited listing to wrap up Week 14 prep, Jones' activity was contained to an appearance at Thursday's walk-through after no reps Wednesday. Despite getting in very little work due to a foot injury, he was cleared to play earlier Friday by coach Dan Quinn, per McFadden. Jones is thus ready to go Sunday versus a Packers defense that has surrendered 13.5 YPC and 17 total touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 14•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Non-participant in practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sees dominance snapped in major way•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues tremendous streak of play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14