Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Friday, ready for Sunday

Jones (foot), who practiced in a limited capacity Friday, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to his limited listing to wrap up Week 14 prep, Jones' activity was contained to an appearance at Thursday's walk-through after no reps Wednesday. Despite getting in very little work due to a foot injury, he was cleared to play earlier Friday by coach Dan Quinn, per McFadden. Jones is thus ready to go Sunday versus a Packers defense that has surrendered 13.5 YPC and 17 total touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.