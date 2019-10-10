Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited in return Thursday

Jones (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones is easing into Week 6 prep as he deals with a hip injury. With progress made on that front, he may be able to ditch his designation entirely upon the release of Friday's injury report. In any case, Jones' availability doesn't seem to be in much question for Sunday's visit to Arizona.

