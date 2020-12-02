Jones (hamstring) will be limited at practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The same applies to running back Todd Gurley (knee), with the report noting that the Falcons are hopeful that both players could be back for Sunday's game against the Saints. With regard to Jones, interim coach Raheem Morris noted "We'll have to see where Julio goes. Obviously, we'll take it day-by-day with Julio." The wideout sat out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, his third missed contest of the season.