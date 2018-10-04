Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Thursday

Jones (hand/ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Once again, Jones is building up his practice reps as he tends to health concerns. Assuming he's eventually cleared to take the field Week 5, he'll be facing a Steelers defense Sunday that has given up 220.8 receiving yards per game and seven touchdowns in four contests to opposing wideouts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories