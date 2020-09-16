Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' hamstring injury also limited him last Friday, but he didn't appear hampered at all while putting up nine catches for 157 yards during Atlanta's season-opening loss to the Seahawks. The veteran wideout has been a regular on injury reports in recent years, so there's not any reason to be worried about his status for Sunday's upcoming contest in Dallas. Jones remains locked in as one of the top fantasy options at his position.