Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited to start week

Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has been nursing a shoulder injury in recent weeks, during which time having a cap on his practice reps has been the norm. He managed to play through the lingering issue during Week 14's win over the Panthers, during which he caught five of eight targets for 66 yards, and there's not yet any reason to believe that his status for Sunday's tilt in San Francisco is in jeopardy. The veteran wideout would likely need to upgrade to full participation during the week's final two practices in order to avoid carrying an injury designation for Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories