Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday
Jones (back) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones emerged from Sunday's win at Detroit with a back injury, but not before corralling seven of 12 passes for 91 yards while taking the field for 58 of 68 offensive snaps. In the aftermath of the contest, both Jones and head coach Dan Quinn declared their lack of worry about the wideout suiting up in Week 4 against the Bills, and Wednesday's limited showing helps to back up those claims. Don't be surprised if the Falcons keep a cap on his reps this week as a precautionary measure for game day.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Should be fine for Week 4•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Injures back in win•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Still waiting for season's first touchdown•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Drops 108 yards on Green Bay•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check Sunday versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Facing undermanned Chicago secondary•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...