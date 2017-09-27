Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday

Jones (back) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones emerged from Sunday's win at Detroit with a back injury, but not before corralling seven of 12 passes for 91 yards while taking the field for 58 of 68 offensive snaps. In the aftermath of the contest, both Jones and head coach Dan Quinn declared their lack of worry about the wideout suiting up in Week 4 against the Bills, and Wednesday's limited showing helps to back up those claims. Don't be surprised if the Falcons keep a cap on his reps this week as a precautionary measure for game day.