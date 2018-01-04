Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday, expects to play Saturday

Jones (ankle/ribs) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but expects to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I feel great," Jones said Wednesday. "I'll be ready to go [for Saturday]."

Jones' lack of full activity in the Falcons' penultimate practice of the week apparently isn't of much concern to the team, whose chief goal remains ensuring the wideout is as healthy as possible for the postseason. He'll likely avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend if he's able to increase his activity Thursday, but even if Jones is listed as questionable for the contest, it would be a major surprise if he ended up being inactive due to the two injuries.