Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday, expects to play Saturday
Jones (ankle/ribs) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but expects to play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I feel great," Jones said Wednesday. "I'll be ready to go [for Saturday]."
Jones' lack of full activity in the Falcons' penultimate practice of the week apparently isn't of much concern to the team, whose chief goal remains ensuring the wideout is as healthy as possible for the postseason. He'll likely avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend if he's able to increase his activity Thursday, but even if Jones is listed as questionable for the contest, it would be a major surprise if he ended up being inactive due to the two injuries.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Will increase activity Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Posts 80 receiving yards in win•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns in limited capacity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.