Falcons' Julio Jones: 'Limited' with non-injury
Jones was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday with a non-injury related designation, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
In essence, Jones was rested, but the aforementioned designation goes against his own comments from a post-practice media session. He blamed his lack of reps on being "a little sore" from practicing indoors on turf all week, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Jones also was asked whether his chances to play Sunday in Minnesota are tied to ongoing talks on a contract extension. "Nah. It's just like as far as me, what I'm doing is getting me ready to go," he said. While not exactly a ringing endorsement, Jones appears on pace to be available this weekend.
