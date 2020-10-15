Jones (hamstring) was listed a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones has yet to practice since departing at halftime of Atlanta's Week 4 loss in Green Bay. The Falcons worked remotely Thursday due to a member of the organization testing positive for COVID-19, so it remains to be seen if the team will get on the practice field before week's end. Jones will have one more chance to bump up to LP or FP, at which point the Falcons will tab him with a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota.