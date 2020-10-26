Jones (hip) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimation, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones was on the field for 59 of the Falcons' 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions, en route to catching eight of his nine targets for 97 yards. For now, we'll operate under the assumption that Jones' listed limitations simply reflect that the wideout's reps would have been capped Monday for maintenance reasons, if had the team actually practiced. The Falcons face the Panthers on Thursday night.