Falcons' Julio Jones: Logs limited session
Jones (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The limited session amounts to progress for Jones after he was withheld from the Falcons' first practice of the week with the calf issue. All indications are that Jones' injury is of the mild variety, so there doesn't seem to be much concern that he'll be forced to the sideline for the Week 4 matchup with Cincinnati. Jones will likely avoid an injury designation this weekend if he's cleared to practice fully Friday.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Just short of 100 yards receiving•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Deemed ready for Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4