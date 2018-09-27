Falcons' Julio Jones: Logs limited session

Jones (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The limited session amounts to progress for Jones after he was withheld from the Falcons' first practice of the week with the calf issue. All indications are that Jones' injury is of the mild variety, so there doesn't seem to be much concern that he'll be forced to the sideline for the Week 4 matchup with Cincinnati. Jones will likely avoid an injury designation this weekend if he's cleared to practice fully Friday.

