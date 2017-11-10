Falcons' Julio Jones: Looks good at Friday practice
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones (ankle) looked explosive at Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While he still figures to show up on the final injury report, Jones has put himself on track to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. He played through the ankle injury in the second half of last week's 20-17 loss to Carolina, though it may have played a role in his memorable dropped touchdown, a play that would've resulted in his best stat line of the season if he'd held on. It is possible the Falcons restrict Jones' snap share to something below its usual range of 80-to-90 percent in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
More News
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...