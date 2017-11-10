Falcons' Julio Jones: Looks good at Friday practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones (ankle) looked explosive at Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

While he still figures to show up on the final injury report, Jones has put himself on track to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. He played through the ankle injury in the second half of last week's 20-17 loss to Carolina, though it may have played a role in his memorable dropped touchdown, a play that would've resulted in his best stat line of the season if he'd held on. It is possible the Falcons restrict Jones' snap share to something below its usual range of 80-to-90 percent in Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.