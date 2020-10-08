Coach Dan Quinn noted that Jones (hamstring) is "making progress" but will likely only do some on-the-side individual work during Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

What Jones is able to Friday, and how he feels in the process, will thus be pivotal in the team's assessment of the wideout's potential availability for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest against the Panthers. If he's out or limited this weekend, added opportunities alongside Calvin Ridley will be on tap for Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage and Christian Blake.