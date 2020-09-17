Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Jones' reps were capped for the second day in a row, but so long as he steered clear of a setback, the wideout should still be in good shape to play this weekend in Dallas. Atlanta previously listed Jones as a limited participant in their final practice session of Week 1, but he ultimately didn't carry a designation into the Falcons' season-opening loss to Seattle and finished with nine receptions for 157 yards.