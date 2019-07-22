Falcons' Julio Jones: Managing foot issue
Coach Dan Quinn relayed Monday that Jones is still rehabbing his foot injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
On the plus side, the star wideout was spotted on the practice field as the Falcons opened training camp Monday. Though Jones, who is currently hoping to sign a contract extension with the team, is understandably being eased into things, at this stage there is nothing to suggest that his current foot issue is a major concern. The 30-year-old is no stranger to the team's in-season injury report but hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2016.
