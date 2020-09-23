Coach Dan Quinn noted Wednesday that the Falcons will "take it all the way through week" with Jones, who strained his left hamstring in Week 2's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the star wideout's practice participation figures to be managed throughout this week and an official "questionable" designation for this Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bears seems plausible for Jones.