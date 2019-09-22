Falcons' Julio Jones: Marvelous touchdown catch in Week 3

Jones hauled in eight of nine targets for an output of 128 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Jones went up and corralled a 10-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter, out-muscling Colts defensive back Quincy Williams for the jump ball and getting Atlanta within a field goal with four minutes and change remaining in the game. Atlanta was unable to close the gap or overtake Indianapolis from there, but Jones continues to prove himself as a fantasy rock star, with two 100-yard outings and four touchdown catches on the young season. Week 4 presents a matchup against a Tennessee defense that has given up five touchdown passes over its past two games.