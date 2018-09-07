Falcons' Julio Jones: Masterful Week 1 performance
Jones was the most dominant player for either side during the Falcons' 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, compiling 10 receptions on 19 targets for 169 yards.
Jones demonstrated why he was undoubtedly deserving of a pay raise over the offseason, as he composed an utterly inspiring performance against the Philadelphia secondary on Thursday night, nearly willing his team to an unlikely comeback victory in the game's waning moments (three catches for 59 yards on the final drive). Not only did he appear to be on another level in the passing game, but he also administered a nasty stiff arm while adding 11 rushing yards from a reverse play on Atlanta's opening drive of the game. Jones set a franchise record by posting his 40th career 100-yard game, but could have broken 200 yards on the night had a 50-plus yard reception not been called back. Head coach Dan Quinn challenged the officials' call that Jones was out of bounds before gaining possession, but the decision was upheld.
