Falcons' Julio Jones: May get improved contract terms

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Jones (chest) may have his contract addressed during the offseason, Matthew Tabeek of the team's official site reports.

Jones has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million extension that now looks like a bargain compared to the contracts for other top wide receivers. He easily outperformed his $12.9 million cap hit in 2018, leading the league with 1,677 receiving yards despite playing through injuries all season. At last check, he was headed for X-rays on his chest area after posting a 9-138-1 receiving line Week 17 against Tampa Bay. The lack of follow-up from Atlanta beat reporters suggests nothing serious came from the testing, though Jones did subsequently pull out of the Pro Bowl. Still going strong as he approaches his 30th birthday in February, the superstar wideout could angle for a modest raise or perhaps even an early contract extension. Jones shouldn't have much trouble adjusting to new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who previously held the same position in Atlanta from 2012 to 2014.