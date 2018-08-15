Falcons' Julio Jones: May play Friday
Coach Dan Quinn said Jones will be "available" for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones spent most of the 2017 offseason in recovery mode from toe surgery and only made one appearance last preseason, receiving one target in a brief showing. His health wasn't in question this time around, but his contract status was. In the end, the Falcons restructured his contract to provide $2.9 million more for the upcoming campaign. If he takes the field Friday, it may be the sole showing he makes during exhibition season. Beyond that, the most interesting aspect surrounding Jones is his relationship with second-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. While Jones posted a fourth 1,400-yard season in a row last year, his TD count (three) was the second-lowest of his illustrious career, despite seeing 19 red-zone looks.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Building rapport with offensive coordinator•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Friday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Seeks to improve in red zone•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Gets extra $2.9 million•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Reporting to camp•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Still integral to team's plans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...