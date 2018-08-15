Falcons' Julio Jones: May play Friday

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones will be "available" for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones spent most of the 2017 offseason in recovery mode from toe surgery and only made one appearance last preseason, receiving one target in a brief showing. His health wasn't in question this time around, but his contract status was. In the end, the Falcons restructured his contract to provide $2.9 million more for the upcoming campaign. If he takes the field Friday, it may be the sole showing he makes during exhibition season. Beyond that, the most interesting aspect surrounding Jones is his relationship with second-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. While Jones posted a fourth 1,400-yard season in a row last year, his TD count (three) was the second-lowest of his illustrious career, despite seeing 19 red-zone looks.