Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

This was the expected listing after coach Dan Quinn referred to his star wideout as a game-time decision. Jones didn't practice in even a limited capacity this week, but he does have an impressive history of playing at a high level while battling injuries. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff makes life a little easier for fantasy managers, allowing for a full range of replacement options if Jones is on Atlanta's inactive list. Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake are the main candidates to pick up any vacated WR snaps, but the practical impact for fantasy purposes might just be a steady stream of targets for Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and TE Hayden Hurst.