Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses practice Thursday

Jones (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Prior to practice, head coach Dan Quinn said he would decide if Jones would see involvement in the session based on how he performed in the team's walk-through, according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. Evidently, it was determined that the wideout wasn't ready to log any reps. The Falcons will reevaluate Jones and see if he's able to take part in practice Friday, which would offer more reassurance that he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cowboys.