Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses practice with calf injury
Jones was held out of Wednesday's practice with a calf injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones didn't show any clear sign of injury in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers, catching five of nine targets for 64 yards while playing deep into the fourth quarter. He has a lengthy track record of appearances on the injury report, having played through a variety of nagging lower-body injuries throughout his career. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would ease concerns about his availability for Sunday's home game against the Saints.
