Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses Tuesday's practice

Jones (ankle/ribs) didn't practice Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly two months at this point, but the rib designation is a new one for the Falcons' No. 1 wide receiver. Its inclusion on the team's first injury report of wild-card week likely stems from Jones taking a hard hit to the midsection in the first half of Sunday's win against the Panthers, which left him writhing in pain on the turf for a spell. His upcoming availability Saturday versus the Rams will be known by Thursday, but a showing prior to its release would providence confidence that he'll play this weekend.