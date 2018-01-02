Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses Tuesday's practice
Jones (ankle/ribs) didn't practice Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly two months at this point, but the rib designation is a new one for the Falcons' No. 1 wide receiver. Its inclusion on the team's first injury report of wild-card week likely stems from Jones taking a hard hit to the midsection in the first half of Sunday's win against the Panthers, which left him writhing in pain on the turf for a spell. His upcoming availability Saturday versus the Rams will be known by Thursday, but a showing prior to its release would providence confidence that he'll play this weekend.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Posts 80 receiving yards in win•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns in limited capacity Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: No go Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...