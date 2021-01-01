Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta has long been eliminated from the postseason discussion, but Jones was adamant about returning to play at some point down the stretch, if possible. However, after aggravating his hamstring injury a second time coming out of a Week 13 game against the Saints, Jones ultimately wasn't able to demonstrate enough progress to get the green light for the season finale. He'll close out the 2020 season with four straight missed games, but before that he produced at an elite level, nabbing 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns over nine appearances. Still, injuries kept Jones from extending a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, while he was also held under 1,300 receiving yards for the first time since 2013.