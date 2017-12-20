Falcons' Julio Jones: Missing practice with ankle injury
Head coach Dan Quinn said Jones won't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Despite hurting his ankle on the second play of Monday's 24-21 win at Tampa Bay, Jones eked out 54 of 71 offensive snaps, which helped him rack up eight targets (at least) for the ninth time in 14 games this season. However, he managed to corral just three of them for 54 yards. With maintenance ordered up for Jones this week, his status bears watching in advance of Sunday's road outing against the Saints.
