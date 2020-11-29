Jones (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Raiders, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

After missing a good portion of the Falcons' Week 11 loss at New Orleans with a hamstring injury, Jones managed limited listings on practice reports Wednesday and Thursday. However, he didn't take the field at all Friday and entered the weekend as questionable to play. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jones was trending toward a DNP, and he'll now sit out his third game of the campaign. Without Jones, Calvin Ridley will serve as Atlanta's No. 1 wide receiver, with Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake next in line for targets.