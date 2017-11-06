Falcons' Julio Jones: Mixed bag in Week 9 loss

Jones brought in six of 12 targets for 118 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

The perennial Pro Bowler's final line looked impressive enough, but it could have been significantly better had he held on to a would-be 39-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter on which he was wide open. Jones did post his best receiving yardage total of the season and eclipsed the century mark for the first time since Week 2. The 28-year-old now has 43 receptions for 658 yards (15.3 YPC) over eight games, but he's only gotten into the end zone on one occasion. He's also averaging a solid 8.5 targets a game, so his scoring totals should bounce back if he continue seeing the same level of opportunity. He'll look to turn in a strong performance in a key battle with the Cowboys in Week 10.