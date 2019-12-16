Falcons' Julio Jones: Nabs last second game-winning TD

Jones corralled 13 of 20 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.

The 30-year-old Jones put on a stellar performance against his former offensive coordinator, hauling in a Matt Ryan TD pass with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to edge Atlanta past Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. Jones entered Week 15 in the midst of a nine-game scoring drought, but he tallied a TD in both the second and fourth quarters while more than quadrupling the yardage output of the Falcons' No. 2 receiver. His ceiling remains about as high as any receiver in fantasy heading into a Week 16 matchup against a Jaguars defense that has conceded 255-plus passing yards in four straight outings.