Falcons' Julio Jones: Narrowly misses century mark
Jones brought in five of 11 targets for 98 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints.
Jones was just shy of his fourth 100-yard effort of the campaign, but his performance was nevertheless a nice bounce-back after a 24-yard tally in Week 13 against the Vikings. The 28-year-old wideout is unlikely to come close to replicate his 253-yard outburst in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers, but he naturally remains a highly valued asset in all formats during fantasy playoff season and has now seen double-digit targets in three of his past four contests. He'll look to do damage to the Tampa secondary again when the Falcons tangle with the Buccaneers in Week 15.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Struggles in loss to Vikings•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited by ankle Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for third career 250-yard effort•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Tampa•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited at practice still•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...