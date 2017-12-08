Falcons' Julio Jones: Narrowly misses century mark

Jones brought in five of 11 targets for 98 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints.

Jones was just shy of his fourth 100-yard effort of the campaign, but his performance was nevertheless a nice bounce-back after a 24-yard tally in Week 13 against the Vikings. The 28-year-old wideout is unlikely to come close to replicate his 253-yard outburst in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers, but he naturally remains a highly valued asset in all formats during fantasy playoff season and has now seen double-digit targets in three of his past four contests. He'll look to do damage to the Tampa secondary again when the Falcons tangle with the Buccaneers in Week 15.